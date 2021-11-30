Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd win Apple Music Awards

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd have all won honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns. Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year, her “Sour” was named best album of the year and her “drivers license” was song of the year. The streaming service crowned H.E.R. as songwriter of the year and The Weeknd was named global artist of the year, a step up from the category last year which was mere artist of the year. The Apple Music Awards, now in its third year, also introduced a new category of awards recognizing artists from five countries and regions.