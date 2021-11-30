Sheriff: Dad of Michigan school shooting suspect bought gun

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and RYAN KRYSKA

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the 9mm Sig Sauer used to kill 3 people and wound eight others at a Michigan high school was bought by the 15-year-old suspect’s dad on Friday. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that the suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target. Bouchard said he did not know why the boy’s father bought the gun. Bouchard said several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including 14-year-old on ventilator. Authorities have said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.