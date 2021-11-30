Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show, is telling associates and Republicans that he plans to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. That’s according to three people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press. Two of the people spoke on condition of anonymity. Publicly, Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — has only said through a TV show spokesperson that he had received encouragement to run. The announcement could come Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, which Hannity previewed by saying that Oz would make “a huge announcement.”