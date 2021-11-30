Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has called off a spacewalk because of menacing space junk. Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the International Space Station on Tuesday. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days. The station and its crew of seven have been at increased risk from space junk since Russia destroyed a satellite in a missile test two weeks ago.