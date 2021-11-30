Sports bettors dream: 86 able to bet on game after it ended

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eighty-six gamblers in New Jersey thought they’d found the Holy Grail of sports betting: being able to bet on a game that had already ended. But their bets and the $15,000 they collectively won betting on a British soccer game that was already over were canceled. The two companies involved have been fined by New Jersey gambling regulators. It involved a May 13th game between Manchester United and Liverpool, where bettors correctly “predicted” that Manchester’s Marcus Rashford would score a goal. The problem was, a manual error listed the game as starting a day later than it did, allowing some eagle-eyed bettors to bet on something that already happened.