Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Security forces have fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month. Tens of thousands marched Tuesday in Khartoum and in other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. In a concession to the country’s pro-democracy movement, military leaders reinstated the country’s prime minister earlier this month, but many have dismissed the deal as falling short of their demands for full civilian rule. The Oct. 25 coup has left the country’s transition to a democratic government mired in chaos after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.