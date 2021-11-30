Turkey: opposition politician arrested for alleged espionage

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have arrested a prominent member of an opposition party over accusations that he engaged in “political and military espionage.” Anadolu Agency said late Monday that a court in Ankara ordered Metin Gurcan, a retired army officer and founding member of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party, or DEVA, jailed pending the outcome of a trial. The politician and defense analyst is accused of selling alleged secret information to foreign diplomats, according to Hurriyet newspaper and other media reports. Gurcan rejected the accusations during his questioning.