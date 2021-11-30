US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day of boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding. The precise testing protocols are still being finalized ahead of a planned speech Thursday by President Joe Biden on the nation’s plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during winter.