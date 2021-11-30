Zemmour, French far-right pundit, launches presidential run

PARIS (AP) — A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions has officially entered the race for France’s presidency. The launch of Eric Zemmour’s candidacy made official a campaign that had been gathering steam for months before it then stumbled of late. Zemmour warned supporters in a video on Tuesday that they’ll likely be criticized as racists for backing his anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views. The essayist had previously already shaken up the race with his invective and climbed in polls despite having no hands-on political experience. But fresh questions about his temperament and electability were raised after he showed a middle finger at a woman who did likewise to him over the weekend.