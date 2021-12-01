4th teen dead in shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan

By RYAN KRYSKA and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school. Authorities identified the teen Wednesday as Justin Shilling. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit. Law enforcement officials said they were searching the suspect’s cellphone, school video footage and social media posts. The other victims included a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital. Seven people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.