5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors and attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death have resumed jury selection and quickly seated a fifth juror. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. The woman seated Wednesday said she thought protests against police in the Minneapolis area in recent years have had a negative effect because of the property damage they caused, and that she somewhat disagrees with the idea of defunding the police. Attorneys and the judge have questioned potential jurors closely for their views on such matters. Four jurors were seated on Tuesday, which was the first day of jury selection.