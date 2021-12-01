8th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors and attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death have seated four more jurors for her trial, including a woman who said she owns a handgun and a stun gun. Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. The stun gun owner said she strongly disagrees that police officers should not be second-guessed for their decisions. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright when he pulled away from officers, but that she shot him with her handgun by mistake.