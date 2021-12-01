Abortion rights at stake in divided Supreme Court arguments

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The court’s three liberal justices suggested in arguments Wednesday that it would severely damage the court’s legitimacy if it agrees to reverse decades-old abortion decisions that declared a nationwide right to end pregnancies. The state of Mississippi is asking the court to overturn those decisions and uphold its law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump.