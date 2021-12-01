At historic abortion arguments, conservatives signal changes

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are suggesting they may make sweeping changes to limit abortion rights in the United States. The high court is hearing arguments Wednesday in which the justices are being asked to overturn the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. The case in point Wednesday involves a Mississippi law that would limit abortions to women who are 15 weeks or less pregnant. But Mississippi is also asking that Roe v. Wade be thrown out.