Dad charged after body of missing girl, 2, found in river

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a debris field in the East Fork of the White River has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers said Wednesday that 39-year-old Jeremy Sweet of Columbus is also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and being a habitual offender. Sweet and his daughter, Emma, were last seen together in his pickup Nov. 24 and were reported missing by family members the following day. Emma was found Sunday morning in the river.