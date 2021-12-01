Dead woman was mom of knife-wielding man killed by police

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say a woman found dead in her garage was the mother of the knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by police at the home over the weekend. Officials said Tuesday that Anne Arundel County police who arrived at the Glen Burnie home Sunday met Digno Yorro Jr. holding a knife. When Yorro refused to drop the knife, authorities say officers fired beanbag rounds and used a stun gun, but neither was effective. An officer then fatally shot Yorro. The suspect’s mother was found dead in the garage. The Capital reports that court records show that Yorro’s mother sought a protective order against her son last year.