DNA matches body to Alaska man last seen alive in 1979

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say DNA and genome sequencing have identified a body found decades ago on Fire Island just west of Anchorage. Troopers say the victim was Michael Allison Beavers, who owned an excavation business in suburban Chugiak. He was last seen in November 1979, when he left by car for Seattle for business. His spouse reported him missing two months later. The remains were discovered in 1989. Officials at the time estimated the body had been on the beach at least a year, but the date of death couldn’t be determined. Troopers say the investigation into his death continues, and anyone with information about his disappearance and death should contact authorities.