Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Michigan boy charged in the shooting at Oxford High School to be moved from a juvenile facility to a county jail. Ethan Crumbley will be held without bond on charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism causing death and gun crimes. He is charged as an adult, but has been held in a juvenile facility since Tuesday’s shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Judge Nancy Carniak said during Crumbley’s arraignment hearing Wednesday that she would “err on the side of caution” and approve Crumbley’s transfer. Crumbley’s defense attorneys had objected to the move.