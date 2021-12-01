Loyalty to family, instead of CNN, puts Chris Cuomo at risk

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo says it “hurts to even say” he’s been suspended from CNN after revelations that he was more involved in damage control for his politician brother than his bosses had been aware. Cuomo said Wednesday on his SiriusXM show that “the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues.” Tight family bonds are usually admirable, but Cuomo’s loyalty to his brother has put his job as a journalist at risk. He is suspended from CNN while the network further investigates his role in trying to help former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fight sexual harassment charges.