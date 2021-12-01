Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who worked with Jussie Smollett says the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to fake a homophobic and racist attack. Abimbola Osundairo is testifying Wednesday at Smollett’s trial. Osundairo was friends with Smollett and worked with him on “Empire.” He says Smollett asked him and his brotheer “to fake beat him up” and instructed them on how to carry out the hoax. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of the 2019 assault in downtown Chicago. Smollett’s defense attorney says he was a “real victim” and that the brothers’ accounts are unreliable.