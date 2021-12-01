Mexico president reaches midterm with high approval rating

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is holding a massive rally in Mexico City to mark the mid-way point in his six-year term, amid polls showing about two-thirds of Mexicans approve of his administration. López Obrador’s masterful use of televised news briefings, his folksy style and personal austerity have apparently won over Mexicans, despite any number of indicators suggesting the country isn’t doing so well. Mexico is approaching 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, has inflation of over 6% and an almost unabated wave of drug gang homicides. With no mask requirements, on Wednesday the president will do what he loves best: bask in crowds of cheering supporters.