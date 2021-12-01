Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s tree-planting program, known as ‘Sembrando Vida.’ While the joint plan adopted a similar nameplate, ‘Sembrando Oportunidades,’ or ‘Planting Opportunities,’ it did not contain any specific funding commitments, nor any U.S. support for the Mexican forestry program. Under the plan announced Wednesday, both countries will work through their own development aid agencies.