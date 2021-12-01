Skip to Content
AP National News
Mississippi abortion activists protest as justices weigh ban

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Abortion activists are protesting in Mississippi’s capital as the state takes center stage in a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court case that could end a nationwide right to abortion. At Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, men took turns on a loudspeaker Wednesday urging women to repent of their sins and keep their pregnancies. Elsewhere in the state capital of Jackson, more than a 100 people attended an abortion rights rally at a downtown park. The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservative majority signaled it would uphold the ban.

