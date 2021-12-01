Omicron, delta variants combine for decision-making headache

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Governments around the world are weighing new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines with the coronavirus delta variant of COVID-19 pushing up cases in Europe and growing fears over the omicron variant. Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines. Potential carriers of omicron in Israel could be tracked by the nation’s spy agency. Weekly protests in the Netherlands over the country’s 5 p.m. lockdown and other new restrictions have recently descended into violence. That’s despite what appears to be overwhelming acceptance of the new rules. It’s a thorny calculus made more difficult by the prospect of backlash, increased social divisions and the fear of being voted out of office.