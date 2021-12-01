Past molestation evidence allowed in Duggar child porn trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge says that jurors in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial can hear evidence that the former reality TV star molested four girls nearly 20 years ago. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks on Wednesday rejected a motion by Duggars’ attorneys to prevent the evidence from being introduced as his child pornography trial began. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. Brooks ruled that the evidence was relevant to the child pornography case and can be heard.