Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police detective says Jussie Smollett seemed upset when he learned a surveillance camera didn’t record what he described as a homophobic and racist attack. The ex-“Empire” actor is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of the 2019 assault in downtown Chicago. The detective is testifying at Smollett’s trial Wednesday. She says when she interviewed him, he wouldn’t give police his cellphone or medical records to help their investigation. Smollett’s defense attorney says he was a “real victim,” but police and prosecutors say Smollett staged a fake attack with the help of two brothers.