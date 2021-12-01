Prosecutor: No charges in goalie Kivlenieks’ fireworks death

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed in the fireworks-related death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a Detroit-area home during a July 4 celebration. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday the death has officially been ruled accidental, and the case is now closed. The accident occurred Sunday, July 4, at the Novi home of Manny Legace, who was Kivlenieks’ goalie coach with Columbus. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast.