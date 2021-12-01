Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has heard arguments in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June. But during nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, conservative justices indicated they had questions about the court’s current abortion framework. All six conservative justices indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks.