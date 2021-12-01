Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Georgia governor

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for governor of Georgia. Her announcement Wednesday sets up a likely rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp four years after her narrow defeat led her to create a nationwide voting rights organization that helped the state elect Joe Biden and two Democratic senators. The 47-year-old Abrams was a state lawmaker with little profile outside Georgia when she stepped in to the 2018 race, looking to become the state’s first Black and first female governor. Four years later, she is entering the contest as a political titan widely credited for helping Georgia go blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 and for swinging control of the Senate to Democrats after two runoff victories.