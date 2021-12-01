Study: Climate change not causing Madagascar drought, famine

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

A new study finds that climate change isn’t causing the devastating drought and famine in Madagascar. World Weather Attribution looks at weather extremes and uses established techniques to see if climate change is a factor. In the case of Madagascar, the international scientists could not find a significant impact from global warming. Instead researchers say this is part of the natural swings of weather and is something that happens on average about every 135 years or so. The study, which is not peer reviewed, blames poverty and vulnerability for the famine.