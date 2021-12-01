Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

The head of the women’s professional tennis tour says all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai. The Grand Slam doubles champion has accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. She posted her allegations on social media last month. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon is repeating his call for a “full and transparent investigation” into Peng’s accusations. Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.