A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

By NICOLE WINFIELD and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is praising the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrives on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urges it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. It’s an exhortation that is frequently falling on deaf ears as countries on Europe’s borders increasingly are shutting their doors to newcomers fleeing war, oppression and poverty. Francis is expected to echo the call when he returns Sunday to Lesbos, Greece.