Abortion remarks by 9 court justices indicate how they lean

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has been asked in arguments to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirming Roe probably won’t be known until June. But during nearly two hours of arguments Wednesday, conservative justices indicated they had questions about the court’s current abortion framework. All six conservative justices indicated they’d uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks. In earlier writings and statements, Justice Clarence Thomas was the only justice to call openly for overruling Roe and Casey.