Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing outside with what police said appeared to be a shotgun. The man was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm. He didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter. Police said there was no danger to the public. People inside U.N. headquarters were initially told to shelter in place, but were later allowed to move about the complex and come and go from other entrances.