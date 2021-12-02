Auckland reopens as New Zealand tries new virus approach

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Bars, restaurants and gyms have reopened in Auckland as the last major parts of a lockdown that lasted more than 100 days ended. New Zealand has begun a new phase in its coronavirus response in which there won’t be lockdowns but people will be required to be fully vaccinated — and prove it with vaccine passes — in order to access many services. The government decided that vaccination rates were high enough to switch to the new system. The threat posed by the new omicron variant did not change plans for the reopening, after New Zealand on Sunday restricted travel from nine southern African countries.