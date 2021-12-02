Court weighs groping suit against Indiana over ex-top lawyer

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for women who say they were drunkenly groped by Indiana’s former attorney general has argued that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit over his actions to go forward. A lower court judge blocked the three women from suing the state for sexual harassment, ruling they worked for the state’s legislative branch and that then-Attorney General Curtis Hill had no employment authority over them. The women’s lawyer told the appeals court in Chicago on Thursday that the judge’s ruling would create a “loophole” allowing the state to avoid responsibility. The Indiana Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of Hill’s law license for his actions.