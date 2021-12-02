Dickert introduced as Wash St football coach; 3-2 as interim

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jake Dickert has been introduced as the new head football coach at Washington State University and vows to “bring the Pac-12 championship back here to Pullman, Washington.” The 38-year old was elevated last week from interim coach after the Cougars pounded rival Washington 40-13 in the annual Apple Cup game in Seattle. Dickert posted a 3-2 record after he was named interim coach following the firing of Nick Rolovich on Oct. 18. Dickert was promoted from defensive coordinator after Rolovich and four assistants were fired for refusing to meet the state’s mandate to have received a COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption.