EU court advisor wants scrapping of Hungary-Poland challenge

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The top adviser to the European Union’s highest court says the principle of linking the bloc’s budget disbursements to respect for rule of law is compatible with the bloc’s laws and that a challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations had argued that such action lacked a proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from the Western principles of the respect for rule of law in their nations. The advice to the court precedes a full court decision, which is expected within the coming months.