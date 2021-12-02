Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion

By TOM HAYS and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former housekeeper is testifying that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teens were repeated visitors to his Palm Beach mansion and that they were summoned by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Juan Patricio Alessi began testifying Thursday at Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. The case against Maxwell stems from four now-adult women who said she recruited them into being sexually abused by Epstein. Maxwell denies the allegations, and her lawyers say prosecutors are going after her because they can’t try Epstein. He killed himself in 2019 while jailed on sex trafficking charges.