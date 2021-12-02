Haley: Diversifying puts GOP in best position to lead

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is drawing on her native South Carolina’s struggles with racist violence during her time as governor, arguing Thursday that the Republican Party is best positioned to lead the country alongside a continued diversification of its ranks. Haley was feted at The Citadel, where a Republican group made her the first woman to receive its highest honor. It was the former South Carolina governor’s first speech in her home state since departing the Trump administration. Haley received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, an honor that comes along with a replica Revolutionary War musket. Previous recipients include Donald Trump in 2015.