India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant. India’s Health Ministry says the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state. The ministry says they came from abroad, but did not say where. Health official Lav Agarwal said all contacts of the two men had been traced and tested for the virus. India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the threat posed by the omicron variant. Travelers from those countries are being tested after they arrive in India. Genome sequencing is also being done to detect the variant. So far, India has tested nearly 8,000 passengers. Some states have issued strict restrictions for some international arrivals.