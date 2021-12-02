Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has come under fire after his wife and children flew abroad. Their trip comes just days after Naftali Bennett urged citizens to avoid international travel because of the new coronavirus variant. Bennett was attacked Thursday by political rivals and everyday Israelis for not following his own guidelines. Israel recently tightened travel restrictions in light of the omicron variant. It closed its border to foreign visitors and barred travel to much of Africa. Israelis are still allowed to fly to other countries and must quarantine when they return. Bennett said he understands the criticism but that his family is following the rules.