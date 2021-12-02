Jury for officer’s trial in Daunte Wright death reaches 10

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 10th juror has been seated in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in the death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She says she meant to use her Taser to stop Wright after he pulled away from officers who were trying to arrest him during the traffic stop, but that she drew her handgun instead. The latest person added to the jury is an information technology worker who said he once wanted to become a police officer but changed his mind because he was afraid he would someday have to use a gun.