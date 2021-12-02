Jury for officer’s trial in Daunte Wright death reaches 11

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11th juror has been seated in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Three more are needed before opening statements in former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s trial. She is charged with manslaughter in the death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She says she meant to use her Taser to stop Wright after he pulled away from officers who were trying to arrest him during the traffic stop, but that she drew her handgun instead. Prosecutors objected Thursday when defense attorneys blocked a juror of Asian descent. The judge dismissed the objection, ruling there was no evidence the juror was blocked solely because of race.