Jury selection resumes for officer who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection has resumed in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death. Heading into Thursday’s proceedings, prosecutors and attorneys had seated nine of the 14 jurors needed for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial, with opening statements scheduled for next week. Two-thirds of the panel so far are white. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright when he pulled away from officers but that she shot him with her handgun by mistake.