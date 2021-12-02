Multiple cases of omicron virus variant detected in NYC

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. In addition to the conventioneer, health officials said tests showed five other people recently infected with COVID-19 had the variant. They included a person in the city’s Long Island suburbs who had recently traveled to South Africa, residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly linked to travel. The news came a day after the U.S. announced its first case of the variant had been detected in California.