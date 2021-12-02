Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. Now-retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, was charged Thursday. He shot Goodson, who was Black, last December in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dash cam footage. A message was left seeking comment from Meade’s attorney. The attorney previously said the coroner’s report that found Goodson was shot five times in the back has no bearing on the events. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office.