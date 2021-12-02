Officer, suspect killed in police chase crash near St. Louis

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police detective and a suspect he was trying to stop have both died in a head-on collision of their vehicles near St. Louis. Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon after police tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen. The car fled, and police gave chase. Police say an unmarked police vehicle driven by 42-year-old St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine responded and was traveling eastbound toward the chase when the suspect’s speeding westbound car crossed the centerline and collided with Valentine’s vehicle in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a suburb just north of St. Louis. Another detective who had been riding with Valentine was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.