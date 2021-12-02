Police: Homeless man fatally stabbed teen without motive

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a homeless man fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy riding his bike during a random encounter and without apparent motive. Palm Beach Gardens police charged 39-year-old Semmie Lee Williams with first-degree murder for the Nov. 15 slaying of Ryan Rogers. The boy had gone out for a bike ride and never returned home. His body was found the next day alongside an Interstate 95 overpass. Police say Williams was arrested Wednesday in Miami, about 80 miles from Palm Beach Gardens. They would not say what evidence ties him to the killing. Williams has a criminal history, including a conviction for a 2015 assault in Atlanta. The public defender’s office declined comment.