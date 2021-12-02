Report: Austria’s ex-chancellor Kurz to leave politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media report that the country’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, plans to quit politics a month after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations. Vienna daily Krone reported Thursday that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer could replace Kurz as the head of the conservative Austrian People’s Party. It quoted people close to Kurz as saying the 35-year-old had made the decision to leave politics following the recent birth of his first child. Kurz resigned as chancellor last month after Austrian prosecutors announced that he was one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement. He was succeeded as chancellor by Alexander Schallenberg, the former foreign minister.